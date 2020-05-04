Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Sedan, Auto, Heatd Frnt Seats, Pwr Grp

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Sedan, Auto, Heatd Frnt Seats, Pwr Grp

Location

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-521-1963

Contact Seller

$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,472KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4972659
  • Stock #: 87341-4
  • VIN: KMHD74LF7KU854110
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

NO FEES....Essential with 2.0 4 Cyl, 6-Speed AUTOMATIC, Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Locks and Mirrors,Remote Entry, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, REARVIEW CAMERA, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/iPOD Audio system, (Adjustable Up/Down Drivers Seat Height Adjuster.ex Daily Rental Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty. Taxes and Licencing extra. HERTZ CERTIFIED. We Take Trades. Financing and Leasing Available. Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 20,231 KM
$34,977 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 22,487 KM
$31,577 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 21,114 KM
$26,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-521-XXXX

(click to show)

613-521-1963

Send A Message