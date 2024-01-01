Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>--CLEAN CARFAX--LOW MILEAGE--BEST PRICE FOR MILEAGE ON THE MARKET!--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Loaded with navigation, car play, heated steering wheel, BLIS, heated seats and powered by a fully electric motor!</p><p> </p><p> An amazing electric option that doesnt break the wallet! </p><p> </p><p>Financing available up to 84 months OAC with rates as low as 6.99% available!!!!</p>

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

68,977 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Preferred Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Preferred Hatchback

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1718745591
  2. 1718745591
  3. 1718745591
  4. 1718745590
  5. 1718745591
  6. 1718745591
  7. 1718745591
  8. 1718745591
  9. 1718745591
  10. 1718745591
  11. 1718745591
  12. 1718745591
  13. 1718745591
  14. 1718745591
  15. 1718745590
  16. 1718745591
  17. 1718745591
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,977KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHC85LH4KU036284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,977 KM

Vehicle Description

--CLEAN CARFAX--LOW MILEAGE--BEST PRICE FOR MILEAGE ON THE MARKET!--

 

Loaded with navigation, car play, heated steering wheel, BLIS, heated seats and powered by a fully electric motor!

 

 An amazing electric option that doesn't break the wallet! 

 

Financing available up to 84 months OAC with rates as low as 6.99% available!!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 75,332 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 1LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 1LT 152,885 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0L TDI Technik for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Audi A6 3.0L TDI Technik 86,405 KM $29,967 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai IONIQ