2019 Hyundai KONA

128,656 KM

Details Features

$20,700

+ tax & licensing
Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

2.0L Essential FWD

2.0L Essential FWD

Location

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

128,656KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black P
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M3607
  • Mileage 128,656 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.)
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 8.6L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,165mm (164.0)
GVWR: 1,805kg (3,979lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Payload: 415kg (915lbs)
Curb weight: 1,311kg (2,890lbs)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

