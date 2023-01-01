2019 Hyundai KONA

$20,700 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 6 5 6 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phantom Black P

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,656 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Front tires: 205/60HR16.0 Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0 Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.) Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy city: 8.6L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Exterior parking camera rear Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Primary LCD size: 7.0 Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1 Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4) Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5) Interior cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,165mm (164.0) GVWR: 1,805kg (3,979lbs) Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2) Payload: 415kg (915lbs) Curb weight: 1,311kg (2,890lbs) Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.) Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8) Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3) Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Hybrid traction battery type: none Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

