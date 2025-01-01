$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
86,485KM
VIN KM8SMDHFXKU309995
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!
Arrive in style and comfort in this striking all-new Hyundai Santa Fe XL. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe XL is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers but also the people around you. This SUV has 86,485 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe