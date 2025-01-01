Menu
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!

Arrive in style and comfort in this striking all-new Hyundai Santa Fe XL. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe XL is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers but also the people around you. This SUV has 86,485 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe XLs trim level is 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

86,485 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass

12881648

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,485KM
VIN KM8SMDHFXKU309995

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,485 KM

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!

Arrive in style and comfort in this striking all-new Hyundai Santa Fe XL. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe XL is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers but also the people around you. This SUV has 86,485 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Heated Seats

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$CALL

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe