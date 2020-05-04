Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD ESSENTIAL with SAFETY PKG 2.4L 4 CYL.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD ESSENTIAL with SAFETY PKG 2.4L 4 CYL.

Location

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-521-1963

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,042KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4972662
  • Stock #: 87476-8
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD2KH069765
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

NO FEES.....AWD ESSENTIAL with SAFETY PKG...2.4L 4CYL, 8 Speed Automatic,Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Group, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control,Tilt-and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), 7inch Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable,2 USB Ports, Bluetooth for Phone, Steering Wheel-mounted Audio, Cruise and Phone controls, Heated Steering Wheel, 60/40 split fold-flat rear seats, Rearview Camera, 17 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front Fog Lights. Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, ex Daily Rental. Taxes and Licencing extra. Financing and Leasing Available. We take Trades. Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

