2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-521-1963
+ taxes & licensing
NO FEES.....AWD ESSENTIAL with SAFETY PKG...2.4L 4CYL, 8 Speed Automatic,Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Group, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control,Tilt-and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), 7inch Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable,2 USB Ports, Bluetooth for Phone, Steering Wheel-mounted Audio, Cruise and Phone controls, Heated Steering Wheel, 60/40 split fold-flat rear seats, Rearview Camera, 17 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front Fog Lights. Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, ex Daily Rental. Taxes and Licencing extra. Financing and Leasing Available. We take Trades. Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8