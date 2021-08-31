2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Listing ID: 8006253
- Stock #: 26711
- VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU302148
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
81,798 KM
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Distance pacing cruise control
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 382 L (13 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy city: 13.4L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Exterior body width: 1,885mm (74.2)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6)
Exterior length: 4,905mm (193.1)
Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,120mm (44.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,265 L (80 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Fuel economy combined: 11.7L/100 km
Rear legroom: 1,028mm (40.5)
Passenger volume: 4,151L (146.6 cu.ft.)
3rd row legroom: 785mm (30.9)
Front legroom: 1,113mm (43.8)
Payload: 655kg (1,444lbs)
Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.