2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

81,798 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,798KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8006253
  • Stock #: 26711
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU302148

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,798 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Distance pacing cruise control
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Engine litres: 3.3
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 382 L (13 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy city: 13.4L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Exterior body width: 1,885mm (74.2)
Drive type: all-wheel
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs)
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6)
Exterior length: 4,905mm (193.1)
Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,120mm (44.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,265 L (80 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Fuel economy combined: 11.7L/100 km
Rear legroom: 1,028mm (40.5)
Passenger volume: 4,151L (146.6 cu.ft.)
3rd row legroom: 785mm (30.9)
Front legroom: 1,113mm (43.8)
Payload: 655kg (1,444lbs)
Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

