2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Listing ID: 8006253

8006253 Stock #: 26711

26711 VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU302148

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,798 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Distance pacing cruise control Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Parking sensors: rear Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: power liftgate Engine displacement: 3.3 L Engine litres: 3.3 Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0 Front tires: 235/60HR18.0 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Interior cargo volume: 382 L (13 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Fuel economy city: 13.4L/100 km Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 4-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Primary LCD size: 7.0 CD-MP3 decoder Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3) Exterior body width: 1,885mm (74.2) Drive type: all-wheel Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5) Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7) Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4) Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4) Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs) Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30) Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6) Exterior length: 4,905mm (193.1) Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2) Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4) 3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7) 3rd row hiproom: 1,120mm (44.1) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,265 L (80 cu.ft.) Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning Fuel economy combined: 11.7L/100 km Rear legroom: 1,028mm (40.5) Passenger volume: 4,151L (146.6 cu.ft.) 3rd row legroom: 785mm (30.9) Front legroom: 1,113mm (43.8) Payload: 655kg (1,444lbs) Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs)

