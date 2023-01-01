$29,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Preferred AWD
61,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9618691
- Stock #: 31870A
- VIN: 5NMS3CAA5KH045396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31870A
- Mileage 61,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 9.8L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 11.2L/100 km
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Tracker system: BlueLink
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Horsepower: 235hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 235hp @ 6,000RPM
GVWR: 2,250kg (4,960lbs)
Exterior length: 4,770mm (187.8)
Curb weight: 1,843kg (4,063lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,766mm (108.9)
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Rear legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Front headroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Front hiproom: 1,460mm (57.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,501mm (59.1)
Passenger volume: 3,135L (110.7 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 1,017 L (36 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,019 L (71 cu.ft.)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind spot: active
Rear collision: mitigation
Appearance: analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Yes Essentials
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
