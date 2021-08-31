Menu
2019 Hyundai Sonata

14,876 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T ULTIMATE

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T ULTIMATE

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

14,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8063875
  • Stock #: 01327
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB3KH742175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
Navigation
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

