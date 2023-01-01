Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

73,418 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1687188403
  2. 1687188409
  3. 1687188415
  4. 1687188423
  5. 1687188429
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084059
  • Stock #: D005
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42KU655565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2012 Nissan Frontier...
 259,661 KM
$12,871 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 185,475 KM
$29,871 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 STX QU...
 158,734 KM
$27,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory