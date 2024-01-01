$53,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Ultimate AWD TRAVERSE, RS, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, CONVENIENCE & DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Ultimate AWD TRAVERSE, RS, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, CONVENIENCE & DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,156KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CAL4KU082585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chromium Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1284A
- Mileage 64,156 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $55618 - Myers Cadillac is just $53998!
JUST IN - 2024 TRAVERSE RS AWD- BLACK ON BLACK WITH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS- 7-PASSENGER SEATING W/2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, LT PREMIUM PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD SURROUND VISION, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, CONVENIENCE & DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $55618 - Myers Cadillac is just $53998!
JUST IN - 2024 TRAVERSE RS AWD- BLACK ON BLACK WITH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS- 7-PASSENGER SEATING W/2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, LT PREMIUM PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD SURROUND VISION, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, CONVENIENCE & DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Keyless Start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt
Apple CarPlay
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wireless Phone Charging
Steering wheel, heated
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor
Heater ducts, 2nd row
Vehicle health management
USB ports, 2 first row, 2 second row, 2 third row
Display, 4.2" diagonal driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Steering wheel, wrapped
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraints seats
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Head restraints, second and third row outboard, 2-way manual-folding
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Engine control, stop-start system override
Exhaust, dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system, trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Steering, power,
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Roof rails, black
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Headlamps, LED
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Taillamps, LED
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Tires, P255/55R20 all-season blackwall
Active aero shutters, upper
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Ornamentation, RS nameplate
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear, includes power rear sunscreen
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range - Fast Charging 79,207 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 135,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 216,090 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 Hyundai Tucson