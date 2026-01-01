Menu
Account
Sign In
Preferred All-Wheel Drive w/ heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 7-inch display w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power seat, power mirror, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and Bluetooth!!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

108,385 KM

Details Description

$14,963

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS |

Watch This Vehicle
13518710

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS |

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 13518710
  2. 13518710
  3. 13518710
  4. 13518710
  5. 13518710
  6. 13518710
  7. 13518710
  8. 13518710
  9. 13518710
  10. 13518710
  11. 13518710
  12. 13518710
  13. 13518710
  14. 13518710
  15. 13518710
  16. 13518710
  17. 13518710
  18. 13518710
  19. 13518710
  20. 13518710
  21. 13518710
  22. 13518710
  23. 13518710
  24. 13518710
  25. 13518710
  26. 13518710
  27. 13518710
  28. 13518710
Contact Seller

$14,963

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,385KM
VIN KM8J3CA42KU998724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred All-Wheel Drive w/ heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 7-inch display w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power seat, power mirror, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and Bluetooth!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mazda CX-9 ARRIVING SOON!! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Mazda CX-9 ARRIVING SOON!! 67,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai ARRIVING SOON!! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai ARRIVING SOON!! 20,458 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Forte Arriving Soon!! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Kia Forte Arriving Soon!! 15,551 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,963

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Hyundai Tucson