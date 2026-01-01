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ONLY 93,000KMS!! LOADED LUXURY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

93,206 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle
14006928

2019 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14006928
  2. 14006928
  3. 14006928
  4. 14006928
  5. 14006928
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,206KM
VIN KM8J3CAL4KU033421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gemstone Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,206 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 93,000KMS!! LOADED LUXURY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Hyundai Tucson