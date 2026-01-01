$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
LUXURY AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM
2019 Hyundai Tucson
LUXURY AWD | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gemstone Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,206 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 93,000KMS!! LOADED LUXURY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500