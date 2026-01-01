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Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

151,895 KM

Details Description

$13,579

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE | A/C

Watch This Vehicle
14520511

2019 Hyundai Tucson

HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$13,579

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,895KM
VIN KM8J23A49KU991322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261055
  • Mileage 151,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$13,579

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Hyundai Tucson