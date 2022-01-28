Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

43,872 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential w/Safety Package, AWD

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential w/Safety Package, AWD

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,872KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8230557
  Stock #: 27131
  VIN: KM8J2CA45KU024173

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Fuel economy city: 10.8L/100 km
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Exterior length: 4,480mm (176.4)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection mitigation
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Curb weight: 1,583kg (3,490lbs)
Horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,754 L (62 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

