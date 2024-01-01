$18,480+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster
Limited 1.6T Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
2019 Hyundai Veloster
Limited 1.6T
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$18,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,300KM
VIN KMHTH6AB1KU008088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # AA1167A
- Mileage 60,300 KM
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
2019 Hyundai Veloster