2019 Hyundai Veloster

60,300 KM

Details

$18,480

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster

Limited 1.6T

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Limited 1.6T Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$18,480

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,300KM
VIN KMHTH6AB1KU008088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # AA1167A
  • Mileage 60,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Hyundai Veloster