2019 Hyundai Veloster

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 2 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9100582

9100582 Stock #: 221119

221119 VIN: KMHTH6AB4KU001703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ignite Flame

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 221119

Mileage 91,204 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.