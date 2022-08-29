Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Veloster

91,204 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT MONITORING

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT MONITORING

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 9100582
  2. 9100582
  3. 9100582
  4. 9100582
  5. 9100582
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,204KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9100582
  • Stock #: 221119
  • VIN: KMHTH6AB4KU001703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ignite Flame
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 221119
  • Mileage 91,204 KM

Vehicle Description

This 6-speed manual Hyundai Veloster Turbo just arrived and comes loaded with great features to make it the perfect daily driver! It features a sunroof, a black leather-trimmed interior, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, heated steering wheel, sport mode switch, blind spot monitoring, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, Apple Carplay & Android Auto support, automatic headlights, air conditioning and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 4x4 CR...
 46,498 KM
$36,547 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer L...
 16,599 KM
$52,747 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 118,624 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory