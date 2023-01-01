2019 Infiniti Q50

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10379394

10379394 Stock #: XQ2135

XQ2135 VIN: JN1FV7AR2KM800525

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # XQ2135

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Carbon fiber

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.