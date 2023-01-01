$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2019 Infiniti Q50
I-LINE RED SPORT AWD - Leather Seats
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Used
- Listing ID: 10379394
- Stock #: XQ2135
- VIN: JN1FV7AR2KM800525
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With an award winning engine in its range, it seems like Infiniti know what they are doing when producing these stylish sedans. This 2019 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is the mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q50's trim level is I-LINE RED SPORT AWD. This aggressively tuned Infiniti Q50 Red Sport is equipped with sport brakes, dynamic sport suspension, paddle shifters, leather sport bucket seats, a sport front bumper with blacked out grille, unique rear bumper masking, decklid spoiler, red S badge, unique I-LINE badge, auto tilt down side mirrors with memory link, and a throaty exhaust. This Q50 has even more posh features like Intouch navigation, power moonroof, remote start, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel, forward emergency braking, InTouch infotainment with dual displays, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, rain sensing wipers, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Carbon Fiber, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Carbon fiber
