2019 Infiniti Q50
3.0t LUXE AWD - Navigation
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
28,107KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9767461
- Stock #: XQ2075
- VIN: JN1EV7AR9KM557484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,107 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34572 - Our Price is just $33565!
Awaken your senses and feel the emotions surge through you when you step in the meticulously quality build interior of the Infiniti Q50. This 2019 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is the mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 28,107 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q50's trim level is 3.0t LUXE AWD. This Infiniti Q50 is everything you need from a performance luxury sedan. With posh features like Intouch navigation, power moonroof, maple wood interior trim, leatherette seating, remote start, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, forward emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian detection, InTouch infotainment system with dual displays, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights and highbeam assist, rearview camera, drive mode selector, intelligent key with push button start and stored driver preference settings, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Wood Grain Trim, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Forward Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $287.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ).
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Safety
First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
forward emergency braking
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Wood Grain Trim
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/driver's seat power lumbar support
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Windows
Sunroof
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P225/50R18 AS Run-Flat Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Navigation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2