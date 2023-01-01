2019 Infiniti Q50

$33,565 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 1 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9767461

9767461 Stock #: XQ2075

XQ2075 VIN: JN1EV7AR9KM557484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,107 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leatherette Seats Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners forward emergency braking Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Wood Grain Trim PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat INFINITI Connection Tracker System Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/driver's seat power lumbar support Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2.94 Axle Ratio 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Tires: P225/50R18 AS Run-Flat Performance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.