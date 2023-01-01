Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

118,720 KM

$29,082

+ tax & licensing
$29,082

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$29,082

+ taxes & licensing

118,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273647
  • Stock #: 22-1658A
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M35KF142223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $29954 - Our Price is just $29082!

For both function and form, perfection is not enough to describe the QX50. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This SUV has 118,720 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our QX50's trim level is LUXE AWD. This Infiniti QX50 has everything you expect from an Infiniti at an amazing value. The exterior is loaded with style and convenience features like intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signals. Stay safe with blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and predictive forward collision warning while the panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, dual zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, auto dimming rear view mirror, Homelink remote, and rear view camera keep you comfortable. Two touchscreens with voice recognition, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation keep you connected and entertained. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

forward emergency braking

Additional Features

Blind spot warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

