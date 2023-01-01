$36,819+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Infiniti QX50
Sensory AWD - Certified - Sunroof
2019 Infiniti QX50
Sensory AWD - Certified - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$36,819
+ taxes & licensing
6,115KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3PCAJ5M31KF127282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,115 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats!
Compare at $37924 - Our Price is just $36819!
This QX50 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This low mileage SUV has just 6,115 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is Sensory AWD. This amazing Sensory trim adds adaptive lighting, unique headlamps, premium leather seats, wood and leather interior trim, cooled front seats, a hands free liftgate, and interior ambient lighting. The interior features keep the panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, interior wood trim, tri zone automatic advanced climate control, leather seats, memory driver seat, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with ProPilot and audio controls, memory settings and power adjustment steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror, memory settings for the side mirrors, and Homelink remote. Stay connected with an amazing infotainment system featuring two touchscreens with navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, Bose premium sound system, and active noise cancellation. Stay safe with next generation safety and assistance features like ProPilot Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control, head-up display, blind spot intervention, backup collision intervention, lane departure warning and prevention, and distance control assist, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera with moving object detection. Capability and style come from transmission oil cooler, a trailering package with receiver and tow wiring, intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, high beam assist, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $308.40 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $37924 - Our Price is just $36819!
This QX50 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This low mileage SUV has just 6,115 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is Sensory AWD. This amazing Sensory trim adds adaptive lighting, unique headlamps, premium leather seats, wood and leather interior trim, cooled front seats, a hands free liftgate, and interior ambient lighting. The interior features keep the panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, interior wood trim, tri zone automatic advanced climate control, leather seats, memory driver seat, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with ProPilot and audio controls, memory settings and power adjustment steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror, memory settings for the side mirrors, and Homelink remote. Stay connected with an amazing infotainment system featuring two touchscreens with navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, Bose premium sound system, and active noise cancellation. Stay safe with next generation safety and assistance features like ProPilot Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control, head-up display, blind spot intervention, backup collision intervention, lane departure warning and prevention, and distance control assist, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera with moving object detection. Capability and style come from transmission oil cooler, a trailering package with receiver and tow wiring, intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, high beam assist, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $308.40 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Intervention
Hands Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai Venue Essential - Heated Seats - $159 B/W 73,596 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD 0 KM $10,980 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier - Fast Charging 8,201 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,819
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2019 Infiniti QX50