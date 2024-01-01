$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Infiniti QX50
ProACTIVE AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2019 Infiniti QX50
ProACTIVE AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,639KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3PCAJ5M35KF128788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,639 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Heated Seats!
For both function and form, perfection is not enough to describe the QX50. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This low mileage SUV has just 47,639 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX50's trim level is ProACTIVE AWD. This ProACTIVE QX50 practically drives itself with high beam assist, ProPilot Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control, head-up display, blind spot intervention, backup collision intervention, lane departure warning and prevention, and distance control assist, while a Bose premium sound system really kicks it in the interior. Blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera with moving object detection provide even more driver assistance while a panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, leather seats, memory driver seat, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with ProPilot and audio controls, memory settings and power adjustment steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror, memory settings for the side mirrors, and a Homelink remote give you endless comfort and convenience. This SUV is stylish and capable with intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse. The infotainment system comes with two touchscreens with navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
For both function and form, perfection is not enough to describe the QX50. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This low mileage SUV has just 47,639 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX50's trim level is ProACTIVE AWD. This ProACTIVE QX50 practically drives itself with high beam assist, ProPilot Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control, head-up display, blind spot intervention, backup collision intervention, lane departure warning and prevention, and distance control assist, while a Bose premium sound system really kicks it in the interior. Blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera with moving object detection provide even more driver assistance while a panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, leather seats, memory driver seat, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with ProPilot and audio controls, memory settings and power adjustment steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror, memory settings for the side mirrors, and a Homelink remote give you endless comfort and convenience. This SUV is stylish and capable with intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse. The infotainment system comes with two touchscreens with navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Intervention
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Nissan Sentra S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2019 Infiniti QX50