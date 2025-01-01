$29,267+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX50
Autograph AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$29,267
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,648KM
VIN 3PCAJ5M33KF143970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Me
- Interior Colour WHITE, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $30145 - Our Price is just $29267!
Empower your drive with revolutionary performance in the innovative 2019 QX50. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This low mileage SUV has just 66,648 kms. It's hermosa blue me in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX50's trim level is Autograph AWD. This top shelf Autograph trim adds top quality leather seats with quilt stitching and Ultrasuede trims with blue piping to the amazing interior features like panoramic sunroof, hands free power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, interior wood and leather trim, tri zone automatic advanced climate control, leather seats, memory driver seat, heated and cooled power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with ProPilot and audio controls, memory settings and power adjustment steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror, memory settings for the side mirrors, ambient lighting, and a Homelink remote. Amazing safety and assistance comes from next generation features like ProPilot Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control, head-up display, blind spot intervention, backup collision intervention, lane departure warning and prevention, and distance control assist, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, and 360 degree camera with moving object detection. Capability and style comes in piles with transmission oil cooler, a trailering package with receiver and tow wiring, intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, adaptive lighting, unique headlamps, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, high beam assist, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.65 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2019 Infiniti QX50