2019 Infiniti QX50

$47,155 + taxes & licensing 8 , 5 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8538092

8538092 Stock #: 22-1535A

22-1535A VIN: 3PCAJ5M35KF146515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,535 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.