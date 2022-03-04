Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

38,854 KM

Details Description

$41,882

+ tax & licensing
$41,882

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

ESSENTIAL

ESSENTIAL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$41,882

+ taxes & licensing

38,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8538098
  • Stock #: XQ1946
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M34KF134596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $43138 - Our Price is just $41882!

Empower your drive with revolutionary performance in the innovative 2019 QX50. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This SUV has 38,854 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $323.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

