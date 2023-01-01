$34,225+ tax & licensing
$34,225
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2019 Infiniti QX50
ProACTIVE AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$34,225
+ taxes & licensing
55,690KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9767464
- Stock #: XQ2076
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M39KF129619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35252 - Our Price is just $34225!
This QX50 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2019 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it. This SUV has 55,690 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is ProACTIVE AWD. This ProACTIVE QX50 practically drives itself with high beam assist, ProPilot Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control, head-up display, blind spot intervention, backup collision intervention, lane departure warning and prevention, and distance control assist, while a Bose premium sound system really kicks it in the interior. Blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera with moving object detection provide even more driver assistance while a panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, leather seats, memory driver seat, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with ProPilot and audio controls, memory settings and power adjustment steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror, memory settings for the side mirrors, and a Homelink remote give you endless comfort and convenience. This SUV is stylish and capable with intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse. The infotainment system comes with two touchscreens with navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $292.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power driver seat lumbar support and memory
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Windows
Sunroof
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Silver Painted Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat Performance
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
forward emergency braking
ProPILOT ASSIST
Easy Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Intervention
Lane Keep Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
