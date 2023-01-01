Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

0 KM

PURE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

Used
  • Listing ID: 10217040
  • Stock #: XQ2120
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM4KC567041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!

A smooth ride, a nicely appointed interior, and an easy-access third row highlight this seven-seat Infiniti QX60. This 2019 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our QX60's trim level is PURE AWD. This QX60 comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, leatherette seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, 3 charging USB ports, LED lighting with automatic on/off headlamps and fog lamps, rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Active Braking

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

