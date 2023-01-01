2019 Infiniti QX60

$36,253 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 8 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10555209

10555209 Stock #: 23-1798A

23-1798A VIN: 5N1DL0MM4KC513089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,898 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leatherette Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring Active Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.