2019 Infiniti QX60
PURE AWD
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
91,043KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM8KC530235
- Exterior Colour Deep Bordeaux M
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, SEATING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0274A
- Mileage 91,043 KM
Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Braking, Bluetooth
Crossover capability doesn't come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2019 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 91,043 kms. It's deep bordeaux m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX60's trim level is PURE AWD. This QX60 comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, leatherette seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, 3 charging USB ports, LED lighting with automatic on/off headlamps and fog lamps, rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
74 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes which controls throttle response and transmission mapping
5.250 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kgs
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
forward emergency braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2019 Infiniti QX60