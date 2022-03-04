$37,944+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60
ESSENTIAL PACKAGE
101,278KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8656687
- Stock #: XQ1957
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM7KC508159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39082 - Our Price is just $37944!
This Infiniti QX60 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2019 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 101,278 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX60's trim level is Essential Package. This QX60 with the Essential Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, heated and cooled power front seats with memory functions, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 13 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection and forward collision warning. It also includes a remote engine start, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a 360 degree Around View Monitor, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $303.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
