2019 Infiniti QX60

$43,998 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 4 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8812673

8812673 Stock #: 22-1559A

22-1559A VIN: 5N1DL0MM8KC564935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,470 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.