$66,955+ tax & licensing
$66,955
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2019 Infiniti QX80
7-PASSENGER PROACTIVE
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
43,392KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8651353
- Stock #: 22-1542A
- VIN: JN8AZ2NE6K9227674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $68964 - Our Price is just $66955!
If you're looking for a luxury SUV with legitimate off-roading potential, this Infiniti QX80 is for you. This 2019 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unlimits your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want. This SUV has 43,392 kms. It's gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX80's trim level is 7-Passenger ProACTIVE. Upgrade to this Infiniti QX80 ProACTIVE that has all the qualities of a premium family hauler with all the needed tech and safety features that help provide a safe, comfortable and entertaining driving experience. You'll get intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, an advanced climate control system, larger aluminum wheels, blind spot warning, an adaptive front lighting system and a backup collision intervention system. Additional features include a power sunroof, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, LED brake-lights, a 15 speaker premium sound system by Bose with multiple USB charging ports and integrated navigation, Sirius XM satellite radio, heated rear seats, power recline and fold 3rd row seats, climate controlled front bucket seats, a home-link garage door transmitter, remote key-less entry with push button start, voice activated dual zone climate control, quilted semi aniline leather trimmed seats, power tailgate access, front and rear parking sensors, forward and rear collision warning, multiple exterior cameras as well as a smart around view rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $531.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Infiniti
