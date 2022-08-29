Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti QX80

65,159 KM

Details Description

$60,159

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,159

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX80

2019 Infiniti QX80

PROACTIVE 8

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX80

PROACTIVE 8

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$60,159

+ taxes & licensing

65,159KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9309985
  • Stock #: XQ1989
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NC4K9460287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $61964 - Our Price is just $60159!

As big as a luxury yacht and just as opulent inside, this QX80 is Infiniti's take on the full-size luxury SUV. This 2019 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unlimits your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want. This SUV has 65,159 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $509.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 77,901 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 83,406 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 39,261 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory