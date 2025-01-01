$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,610KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX0KD378763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 109,610 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude | Heated Seats and Steering | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth
White Exterior | Black Cloth Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Heated Mirrors | Driver's Power Seat | Power Trunk | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Parking Aid | Front Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Traction Control | Drive Mode Select | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Navigation | Rear ParkSense Braking Assist and much more.
Take on every adventure with confidence in the 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, a versatile SUV built for both urban streets and rugged trails.
Key Features:
Bold & Rugged Design: The iconic seven-slot grille, sleek LED headlights, and muscular stance give the Cherokee Latitude a distinctive and commanding presence.
Comfortable & Spacious Interior: Enjoy premium cloth seating, a user-friendly dashboard layout, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, providing ample space for passengers and cargo.
Smart Technology: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless entertainment and navigation.
Capable Performance: The 2.4L inline-four engine delivers 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving.
Trail-Ready Handling: With Jeeps advanced suspension system and available 4x4 capability, the Cherokee Latitude provides stability and control on various terrains.
Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the Cherokee Latitude prioritizes safety.
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude blends rugged capability, modern technology, and everyday practicality, making it the perfect SUV for any journey.
This vehicle has travelled 109,610 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2019 Jeep Cherokee