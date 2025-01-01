Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude | Heated Seats and Steering | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth<br/> <br/> White Exterior | Black Cloth Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Heated Mirrors | Drivers Power Seat | Power Trunk | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Parking Aid | Front Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Traction Control | Drive Mode Select | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Navigation | Rear ParkSense Braking Assist and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Take on every adventure with confidence in the 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, a versatile SUV built for both urban streets and rugged trails. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features: <br/> <br/> <br/> Bold & Rugged Design: The iconic seven-slot grille, sleek LED headlights, and muscular stance give the Cherokee Latitude a distinctive and commanding presence. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comfortable & Spacious Interior: Enjoy premium cloth seating, a user-friendly dashboard layout, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, providing ample space for passengers and cargo. <br/> <br/> <br/> Smart Technology: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless entertainment and navigation. <br/> <br/> <br/> Capable Performance: The 2.4L inline-four engine delivers 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. <br/> <br/> <br/> Trail-Ready Handling: With Jeeps advanced suspension system and available 4x4 capability, the Cherokee Latitude provides stability and control on various terrains. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the Cherokee Latitude prioritizes safety. <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude blends rugged capability, modern technology, and everyday practicality, making it the perfect SUV for any journey. <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has travelled 109,610 Kms. <br/> <br/> <br/> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br/> <br/> <br/> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br/> <br/> <br/> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br/> <br/> <br/> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br/> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br/> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br/>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

109,610 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Watch This Vehicle
12564824

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 12564824
  2. 12564824
  3. 12564824
  4. 12564824
  5. 12564824
  6. 12564824
  7. 12564824
  8. 12564824
  9. 12564824
  10. 12564824
  11. 12564824
  12. 12564824
  13. 12564824
  14. 12564824
  15. 12564824
  16. 12564824
  17. 12564824
  18. 12564824
  19. 12564824
  20. 12564824
  21. 12564824
  22. 12564824
  23. 12564824
  24. 12564824
  25. 12564824
  26. 12564824
  27. 12564824
  28. 12564824
  29. 12564824
  30. 12564824
  31. 12564824
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,610KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX0KD378763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,610 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude | Heated Seats and Steering | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth

White Exterior | Black Cloth Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Heated Mirrors | Driver's Power Seat | Power Trunk | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Parking Aid | Front Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Traction Control | Drive Mode Select | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Navigation | Rear ParkSense Braking Assist and much more.


Take on every adventure with confidence in the 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, a versatile SUV built for both urban streets and rugged trails.


Key Features:


Bold & Rugged Design: The iconic seven-slot grille, sleek LED headlights, and muscular stance give the Cherokee Latitude a distinctive and commanding presence.


Comfortable & Spacious Interior: Enjoy premium cloth seating, a user-friendly dashboard layout, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, providing ample space for passengers and cargo.


Smart Technology: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless entertainment and navigation.


Capable Performance: The 2.4L inline-four engine delivers 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving.


Trail-Ready Handling: With Jeeps advanced suspension system and available 4x4 capability, the Cherokee Latitude provides stability and control on various terrains.


Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance: Equipped with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the Cherokee Latitude prioritizes safety.


The 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude blends rugged capability, modern technology, and everyday practicality, making it the perfect SUV for any journey.


This vehicle has travelled 109,610 Kms.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rev Motors

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque SE | Pano Roof | CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Land Rover Evoque SE | Pano Roof | CarPlay 131,812 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos S | Trendline | Push to Start for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos S | Trendline | Push to Start 84,251 KM $27,795 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 109,610 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2019 Jeep Cherokee