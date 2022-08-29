Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

52,579 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4X4 | Heated Seats, Heated Wheel

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4X4 | Heated Seats, Heated Wheel

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,579KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9113089
  • Stock #: 28561
  • VIN: 1C4PJMABXKD344997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28561
  • Mileage 52,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Fuel economy city: 11.2L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8')
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 9.8L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2)
Wheelbase: 2,708mm (106.6)
Curb weight: 1,758kg (3,875lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

