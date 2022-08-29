2019 Jeep Cherokee

$28,998 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 5 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9113089

9113089 Stock #: 28561

28561 VIN: 1C4PJMABXKD344997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,579 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine displacement: 2.4 L Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Rear cargo: liftgate 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Approach angle: 19 deg Fuel economy city: 11.2L/100 km Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8') Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Front tires: 225/65TR17.0 Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0 Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Configurable Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Primary LCD size: 5.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1) Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Transmission: 9 speed automatic Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2) Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1) Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5) Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9) Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6) Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0) Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs) Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 9.8L/100 km Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2) Wheelbase: 2,708mm (106.6) Curb weight: 1,758kg (3,875lbs) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Engine litres: 2.4L

