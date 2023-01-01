2019 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10156998

10156998 Stock #: P1525

P1525 VIN: 3C4NJDAB8KT776277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,007 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Touch Screen Bluetooth Steaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.