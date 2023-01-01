$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
High Altitude - Ultra Premium
127,355KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10640214
- Stock #: C12869
- VIN: 3C4NJDCBXKT700198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Impressive attention to detail makes up the all new Jeep Compass. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.This SUV has 127,355 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is High Altitude. This High Altitude was meant as an appearance package with Satin Granite accent colors for the 4x4 and Jeep badges, wheels, gloss black roof, lower accent body cladding, grille surround, exhaust tips, and anodized gunmetal interior accents. Things went a little farther with this package, however with heated leather seating with Tungsten accent stitching, heated steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, rear cargo underfloor storage, parkview rearview camera, and keyless enter n go proximity entry. Even the infotainment got upgraded with Uconnect4 with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and an 8.4 inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ultra Premium, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Navigation, Satin Granite Exterior Accents, Tungsten Stitching, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCBXKT700198.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Ultra Premium
Satin Granite Exterior Accents
Tungsten Stitching
