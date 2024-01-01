$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Low Mileage
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,605KM
VIN 1C4RJFJT0KC634541
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 40,605 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. If you're wanting all of the bells and whistles, then the 2019 Grand Cherokee Summit is the SUV for you. Featuring the best of the best, this incredible vehicle comes with an ultra premium harmon kardon audio system, Natura Plus leather seats that are heated and cooled, a power sunroof and Jeeps all new 8.4 inch UConnect 4 multimedia system. This amazing SUV also comes with all of the safety features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and forward collision mitigation. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera, power liftgate, voice activated dual zone climate control, 4G WiFi, a heated steering wheel, plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJT0KC634541.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee