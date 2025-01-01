Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=133 data-end=477>2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 113,689 KM ! WELL-EQUIPPED, STYLISH & CAPABLE SUV WITH LEGENDARY JEEP 4X4 PERFORMANCE ! PREMIUM INTERIOR, SMOOTH DRIVE, AND EXCELLENT VERSATILITY FOR CITY DRIVING OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES ! PERFECT BLEND OF LUXURY AND UTILITY – READY FOR YOUR NEXT JOURNEY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !</p><p data-start=479 data-end=545><strong data-start=479 data-end=543>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=547 data-end=768>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE................</p>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

113,689 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
12940295

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1757080223390
  2. 1757080223864
  3. 1757080224329
  4. 1757080224739
  5. 1757080225170
  6. 1757080225644
  7. 1757080226082
  8. 1757080226602
  9. 1757080227026
  10. 1757080227486
  11. 1757080227935
  12. 1757080228355
  13. 1757080228785
  14. 1757080229221
  15. 1757080229682
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,689KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG3KC684045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 113,689 KM ! WELL-EQUIPPED, STYLISH & CAPABLE SUV WITH LEGENDARY JEEP 4X4 PERFORMANCE ! PREMIUM INTERIOR, SMOOTH DRIVE, AND EXCELLENT VERSATILITY FOR CITY DRIVING OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES ! PERFECT BLEND OF LUXURY AND UTILITY – READY FOR YOUR NEXT JOURNEY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER

 

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE................

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 2WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 2WD 137,304 KM $19,871 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Charger 4DR SDN POLICE RWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Dodge Charger 4DR SDN POLICE RWD 96,231 KM $12,871 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 212,987 KM $10,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee