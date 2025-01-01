Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2><strong>2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SRT 4x4 - A True Performance SUV!</strong></h2><p> </p><p><strong>RAW POWER - LUXURY SPEED DEMON!</strong> This is not just an SUV; its a statement. The <strong>2019 Grand Cherokee SRT</strong> is an American powerhouse engineered for extreme performance, blending the utility of a Jeep with the heart of a muscle car.</p><p>Experience the exhilarating sound and thrust of the <strong>Naturally Aspirated 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 engine</strong>, delivering a breathtaking <strong>475 Horsepower</strong> and <strong>470 lb-ft of Torque</strong>. Paired with the <strong>Quadra-Trac Active On-Demand 4x4 System</strong> and <strong>SRT Performance-Tuned Adaptive Damping</strong>, this vehicle handles like a sports sedan while retaining incredible capability.</p><p> </p><h3>🏁 <strong>SRT Exclusive Performance Features:</strong></h3><p> </p><ul><li><p><strong>Massive Brembo High-Performance Brakes</strong> for track-level stopping power</p></li><li><p><strong>SRT Performance Pages</strong> on the Uconnect display (to track G-forces, 0-60 times, etc.)</p></li><li><p><strong>Launch Control</strong> button for textbook acceleration off the line</p></li><li><p><strong>Selec-Track System</strong> with 5 modes: Auto, Sport, <strong>Track</strong>, Snow, and Tow</p></li><li><p><strong>Ventilated and Heated Front Seats</strong> wrapped in premium Nappa leather/suede</p></li><li><p><strong>Iconic SRT Styling</strong> including a unique hood with functional heat extractors and aggressive front/rear fascias</p></li></ul><p>With a maximum towing capacity of up to <strong>7,200 lbs</strong>, this SRT is the ultimate blend of muscle, luxury, and utility. Own a piece of American performance history!</p><p><strong>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</strong> Visit our website or call us today to secure this fantastic deal! DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!</p><p>****ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER** <strong>TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.</strong></p>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

106,557 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Watch This Vehicle
13146697

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,557KM
VIN 1C4RJFDJ7KC707009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,557 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SRT 4x4 - A True Performance SUV!

 

RAW POWER - LUXURY SPEED DEMON! This is not just an SUV; it's a statement. The 2019 Grand Cherokee SRT is an American powerhouse engineered for extreme performance, blending the utility of a Jeep with the heart of a muscle car.

Experience the exhilarating sound and thrust of the Naturally Aspirated 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 engine, delivering a breathtaking 475 Horsepower and 470 lb-ft of Torque. Paired with the Quadra-Trac Active On-Demand 4x4 System and SRT Performance-Tuned Adaptive Damping, this vehicle handles like a sports sedan while retaining incredible capability.

 

🏁 SRT Exclusive Performance Features:

 

  • Massive Brembo High-Performance Brakes for track-level stopping power

  • SRT Performance Pages on the Uconnect display (to track G-forces, 0-60 times, etc.)

  • Launch Control button for textbook acceleration off the line

  • Selec-Track System with 5 modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, and Tow

  • Ventilated and Heated Front Seats wrapped in premium Nappa leather/suede

  • Iconic SRT Styling including a unique hood with functional heat extractors and aggressive front/rear fascias

With a maximum towing capacity of up to 7,200 lbs, this SRT is the ultimate blend of muscle, luxury, and utility. Own a piece of American performance history!

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE! Visit our website or call us today to secure this fantastic deal! DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

****ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER** TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 187,658 KM $9,871 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 109,920 KM $12,871 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Kia Sedona LX 184,783 KM $8,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee