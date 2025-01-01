$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,557 KM
Vehicle Description
RAW POWER - LUXURY SPEED DEMON! This is not just an SUV; it's a statement. The 2019 Grand Cherokee SRT is an American powerhouse engineered for extreme performance, blending the utility of a Jeep with the heart of a muscle car.
Experience the exhilarating sound and thrust of the Naturally Aspirated 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 engine, delivering a breathtaking 475 Horsepower and 470 lb-ft of Torque. Paired with the Quadra-Trac Active On-Demand 4x4 System and SRT Performance-Tuned Adaptive Damping, this vehicle handles like a sports sedan while retaining incredible capability.
🏁 SRT Exclusive Performance Features:
Massive Brembo High-Performance Brakes for track-level stopping power
SRT Performance Pages on the Uconnect display (to track G-forces, 0-60 times, etc.)
Launch Control button for textbook acceleration off the line
Selec-Track System with 5 modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, and Tow
Ventilated and Heated Front Seats wrapped in premium Nappa leather/suede
Iconic SRT Styling including a unique hood with functional heat extractors and aggressive front/rear fascias
With a maximum towing capacity of up to 7,200 lbs, this SRT is the ultimate blend of muscle, luxury, and utility. Own a piece of American performance history!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE! Visit our website or call us today to secure this fantastic deal! DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
****ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER** TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
613-822-2725