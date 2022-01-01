2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

8114665 Stock #: 26512

26512 VIN: 1C4RJFAG1KC758420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,575 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Tracker System Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Departure angle: 24 deg Rear tires: 245/70SR17.0 Front tires: 245/70SR17.0 Tires: all-terrain Approach angle: 26 deg Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5') Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs) Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs) Passenger volume: 2,985L (105.4 cu.ft.) AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Power 4-way driver lumbar support Configurable Wheel size: 17 Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2) Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Exterior length: 4,821mm (189.8) Exterior body width: 1,943mm (76.5) Wheelbase: 2,916mm (114.8) Front legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Rear legroom: 980mm (38.6) Front hiproom: 1,448mm (57.0) Rear hiproom: 1,427mm (56.2) Front shoulder room: 1,491mm (58.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0) Ground clearance (max): 254mm (10.0) Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM Interior cargo volume: 1,028 L (36 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,934 L (68 cu.ft.) Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection warning Payload: 621kg (1,370lbs) Curb weight: 2,098kg (4,625lbs) Exterior height: 1,760mm (69.3) Blind spot: Blind-spot Monitoring warning Parking sensors: ParkSense rear Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

