2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Listing ID: 8114665 Stock #: 26512 VIN: 1C4RJFAG1KC758420
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
26512
Mileage
41,575 KM
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Mechanical
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Front tires: 245/70SR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5')
Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,985L (105.4 cu.ft.)
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,821mm (189.8)
Exterior body width: 1,943mm (76.5)
Wheelbase: 2,916mm (114.8)
Front legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Rear legroom: 980mm (38.6)
Front hiproom: 1,448mm (57.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,427mm (56.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,491mm (58.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Ground clearance (max): 254mm (10.0)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM
Interior cargo volume: 1,028 L (36 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,934 L (68 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection warning
Payload: 621kg (1,370lbs)
Curb weight: 2,098kg (4,625lbs)
Exterior height: 1,760mm (69.3)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Monitoring warning
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
