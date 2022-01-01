Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

41,575 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 8114665
  2. 8114665
  3. 8114665
  4. 8114665
  5. 8114665
  6. 8114665
  7. 8114665
  8. 8114665
  9. 8114665
  10. 8114665
  11. 8114665
  12. 8114665
  13. 8114665
  14. 8114665
  15. 8114665
  16. 8114665
  17. 8114665
  18. 8114665
  19. 8114665
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,575KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114665
  • Stock #: 26512
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1KC758420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26512
  • Mileage 41,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Tracker System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Departure angle: 24 deg
Rear tires: 245/70SR17.0
Front tires: 245/70SR17.0
Tires: all-terrain
Approach angle: 26 deg
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5')
Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,985L (105.4 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,821mm (189.8)
Exterior body width: 1,943mm (76.5)
Wheelbase: 2,916mm (114.8)
Front legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Rear legroom: 980mm (38.6)
Front hiproom: 1,448mm (57.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,427mm (56.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,491mm (58.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Ground clearance (max): 254mm (10.0)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM
Interior cargo volume: 1,028 L (36 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,934 L (68 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection warning
Payload: 621kg (1,370lbs)
Curb weight: 2,098kg (4,625lbs)
Exterior height: 1,760mm (69.3)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Monitoring warning
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 46,590 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 88,346 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX |...
 62,435 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory