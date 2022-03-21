$56,686+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4x4 FULLY LOADED & MINT
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
$56,686
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8755877
- Stock #: U4108
- VIN: 1C4RJFJT3KC665038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4108
- Mileage 62,943 KM
Vehicle Description
MANAGER SPECIAL ! Bright White, Showroom Condition, Fully Loaded 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. This Jeep was driven by our very own manager and was well taken care of. Serviced at our dealership, this Jeep Grand Cherokee drives like new and is powered by a V8 Engine. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this used Jeep Grand Cherokee. Look through the photos to see all it's features including: Power Panoramic Sunroof Navigation GPS System Trailer Tow Package Dual DVD Entertainment System Diamond Stitched White Leather Interior WiFi Hotspot Back Up Camera Front Back Parking Sensors Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Selec-Terrain Driveline Remote Start Power Liftgate Vented Heated Seats Bluetooth with Voice Command Heated Back Seats Wood Trim Interior Paddle Shifters Memory Seats Harman/Kardon Sound System USB AUX Input Alloy Rims Fog Lights And So Much More! Call 613 - 596 - 1006 to speak to one of our Jeep Specialists. We're more than happy to answer any questions you may have regarding this Jeep Grand Cherokee or any of our in stock units. Ideal for any Canadian family and thrives during any season. You will not find a nicer Used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale. If you or someone you know is looking for a Jeep, you got to go to Metro First! Save time and money. We'll get you the most for your current vehicle. Simply give us a call or select the CONTACT US button on our website. We're open Monday to Saturday and located at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON. 613 - 596 -1006
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
