2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

62,943 KM

Details Description

$56,686

+ tax & licensing
$56,686

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4x4 FULLY LOADED & MINT

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4x4 FULLY LOADED & MINT

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$56,686

+ taxes & licensing

62,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8755877
  Stock #: U4108
  VIN: 1C4RJFJT3KC665038

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright White
  Interior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # U4108
  Mileage 62,943 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAGER SPECIAL ! Bright White, Showroom Condition, Fully Loaded 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. This Jeep was driven by our very own manager and was well taken care of. Serviced at our dealership, this Jeep Grand Cherokee drives like new and is powered by a V8 Engine. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this used Jeep Grand Cherokee. Look through the photos to see all it's features including: Power Panoramic Sunroof Navigation GPS System Trailer Tow Package Dual DVD Entertainment System Diamond Stitched White Leather Interior WiFi Hotspot Back Up Camera Front Back Parking Sensors Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Selec-Terrain Driveline Remote Start Power Liftgate Vented Heated Seats Bluetooth with Voice Command Heated Back Seats Wood Trim Interior Paddle Shifters Memory Seats Harman/Kardon Sound System USB AUX Input Alloy Rims Fog Lights And So Much More! Call 613 - 596 - 1006 to speak to one of our Jeep Specialists. We're more than happy to answer any questions you may have regarding this Jeep Grand Cherokee or any of our in stock units. Ideal for any Canadian family and thrives during any season. You will not find a nicer Used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale. If you or someone you know is looking for a Jeep, you got to go to Metro First! Save time and money. We'll get you the most for your current vehicle. Simply give us a call or select the CONTACT US button on our website. We're open Monday to Saturday and located at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON. 613 - 596 -1006

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-XXXX

613-596-1006

