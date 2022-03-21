Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kawasaki Ninja

5,400 KM

Details

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2019 Kawasaki Ninja

2019 Kawasaki Ninja

650cc

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kawasaki Ninja

650cc

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 8700722
  2. 8700722
  3. 8700722
  4. 8700722
  5. 8700722
  6. 8700722
  7. 8700722
  8. 8700722
  9. 8700722
  10. 8700722
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,400KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8700722
  • Stock #: AA530
  • VIN: JKAEXEK13KDA33927

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # AA530
  • Mileage 5,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2014 Porsche 911 GT3
 34,600 KM
$184,900 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 31,155 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory