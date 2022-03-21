$6,900+ tax & licensing
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kawasaki Ninja
650cc
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
5,400KM
Used
- Stock #: AA530
- VIN: JKAEXEK13KDA33927
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 5,400 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
