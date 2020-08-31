Menu
2019 Kia Forte

42,608 KM

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

EX

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

  1. Video Thumb
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,608KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731422
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD3KE039521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,608 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED…  KIA FORTE EX...  BLACK ON BLACK...  HARD LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING LANE KEEP ASSIST...  WE ARE SELLING WITH FULL SAFETY CHECK…  YOU WILL NOT FIND A NICER FORTE EX AT THIS PRICE...  PUT THIS AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST BECAUSE IT’S A MUST SEE...  CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 2670 STEVENAGE DR. OTTAWA.

WE CAN FINANCE THIS CAR FOR JUST $57-WKLY WITH $0 downpayment wac 

WE TAKE TRADE INS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

