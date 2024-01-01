$22,824+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX V6 AWD| 7-PASS | LEATHER | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,824
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,114 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive 7-passenger EX w/ leather, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, wireless charger, power seat w/ memory, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
