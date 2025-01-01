$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD - Leather Seats
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,633KM
VIN 5XYPHDA36KG527657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRAPHITE METALL
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
With a host of luxury features and technology designed to make your drive safer and easier, this Kia Sorento is ready to be the next member of your family. This 2019 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 127,633 kms. It's graphite metall in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX 2.4 AWD. Efficient yet powerful, this Kia Sorento EX boasts an abundance of upgraded features such as automatic full time all wheel drive, stylish alloy wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with a 6 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, heated leather bucket seats, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2019 Kia Sorento