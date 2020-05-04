Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,985KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4982379
  • Stock #: C5
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA31KG457052
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Wow!! Why buy new? Loaded up with Awd, auto, air, cruise, tilt, pwr group, heated seats, back up cam, remote entry, very fuel efficient engine, and balance of factory 100,000 kms comprehensive warranty!! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 2.99% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

