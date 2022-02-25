Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

99,050 KM

Details Description

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8314518
  Stock #: AA444A
  VIN: 5XYPGDA34KG456381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD, 2.4L 4 cyl, 6 speed automatic transmission, comes with 2" hitch receiver, 5 seater, push start, cruise control, rearview camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, CarPlay, brake assist, cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor


Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.

Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.io

AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 
2021 Faces Dealership of the year
www.AutoAgents.io

