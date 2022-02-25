$24,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-909-3884
2019 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8314518
- Stock #: AA444A
- VIN: 5XYPGDA34KG456381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA444A
- Mileage 99,050 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD, 2.4L 4 cyl, 6 speed automatic transmission, comes with 2" hitch receiver, 5 seater, push start, cruise control, rearview camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, CarPlay, brake assist, cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.
Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.io
AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow.
2021 Faces Dealership of the year
www.AutoAgents.io
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.