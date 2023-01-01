$20,658+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,658
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2019 Kia Soul
2019 Kia Soul
REAR CAM | AIR CONDITIONING | BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$20,658
+ taxes & licensing
99,970KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10056930
- Stock #: 230608
- VIN: KNDJN2A28K7636502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,970 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH W/ STEERING-MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND KEYLESS ENTRY!! Power windows, power mirrors, power locks, window tint, auto headlights and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8