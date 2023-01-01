Menu
2019 Kia Soul

99,970 KM

Details Description

$20,658

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

REAR CAM | AIR CONDITIONING | BLUETOOTH

REAR CAM | AIR CONDITIONING | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

99,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056930
  • Stock #: 230608
  • VIN: KNDJN2A28K7636502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,970 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH W/ STEERING-MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND KEYLESS ENTRY!! Power windows, power mirrors, power locks, window tint, auto headlights and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
