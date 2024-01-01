Menu
The 2019 Kia Sportage KNDPM3AC7K7568785 is a stylish and reliable compact SUV that seamlessly combines performance and comfort. Powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine. Spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials. Advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane departure warning. User-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.

The 2019 Kia Sportage KNDPM3AC7K7568785 offers a well-rounded driving experience, blending performance, safety, and modern technology in a sleek and practical package.

2019 Kia Sportage

175,108 KM

$18,878

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

2019 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,878

+ taxes & licensing

175,108KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC7K7568785

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,108 KM

The 2019 Kia Sportage KNDPM3AC7K7568785 is a stylish and reliable compact SUV that seamlessly combines performance and comfort.

  • Powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine.
  • Spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials.
  • Advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane departure warning.
  • User-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen interface.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.

The 2019 Kia Sportage KNDPM3AC7K7568785 offers a well-rounded driving experience, blending performance, safety, and modern technology in a sleek and practical package.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

