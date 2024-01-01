$18,878+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Kia Sportage
LX FWD
2019 Kia Sportage
LX FWD
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,878
+ taxes & licensing
175,108KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPM3AC7K7568785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,108 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Kia Sportage KNDPM3AC7K7568785 is a stylish and reliable compact SUV that seamlessly combines performance and comfort.
- Powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine.
- Spacious and comfortable interior with quality materials.
- Advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane departure warning.
- User-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen interface.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.
The 2019 Kia Sportage KNDPM3AC7K7568785 offers a well-rounded driving experience, blending performance, safety, and modern technology in a sleek and practical package.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From GO2 Auto
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 147" 134,197 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL 193,810 KM $10,200 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB Technology 238,487 KM SOLD
Email GO2 Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,878
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2019 Kia Sportage